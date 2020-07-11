New sport at Olympics

Masks are compulsory!

The next Olympic Games will feature a new sport: masked nude high jump. Athletes will be expected to traverse the high bar fully naked save for a medical mask, ruled compulsory due to anti COVID-19 conditions.

If an athlete is caught not wearing a mask, then he or she will be incarcerated in a plastic pod and shipped off to a hostile regime such as North Korea or Iran. Officials deny that these rules are too heavy-handed, and say they will force athletes to respect the honour and glory of competing.

One athlete has already declared the Games as farcical. So will there be a general boycott? We will see.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

