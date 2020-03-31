Woman Sports Host Said 'Grand Prix' Incorrectly

Written by Moys Kenwood

Tuesday, 31 March 2020

image for Woman Sports Host Said 'Grand Prix' Incorrectly
Lady analyst giggling at how the graph looks like three glasses of milk

A female sports reporter on a local TV news channel made a glaring and embarrassing error last night when speaking about the cancelled British Formula 1 Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 19.

The woman, who, clearly, had something else on her filthy mind, said:

"Grand Pricks."

The correct pronunciation of the second word in that phrase is 'Pree'.

A sports fan whose real name cannot be revealed to you, said:

"This extraordinary gaffe highlights why women should not be allowed anywhere near sports in which they do not participate. And, even when they do, they should be closely supervised by by men."

This condemnation follows closely on the heels of another incident when a female sports presenter read out the football results using the word 'nothing' instead of 'nil'.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

