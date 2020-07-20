Eminent Psychologist Defends President Trump Over Lying

In a magazine interview which few will be able to believe, and not without a certain tinge of irony, an eminent psychologist has defended President Trump against claims that he is dishonest and deceitful, by offering a typically complex explanation of the problem.

Dr. Siegfried Heinze, of Nuremberg University, said:

"Everything is open to each and every individual's interpretation."

Trump has claimed, in the past, that he had never knowingly told a lie in his entire life.

In the German magazine article, Dr. Heinze said that, what is true to one person, seems like a lie to another.

He gave an example.

"If somebody asks Trump: 'President Trump, do you like McDonalds?', and he says 'No', how is that a lie?"

When his interviewer said that it was well known that the President did , in fact, like the occasional Big Mac, and had, many times, said so himself, Dr. Heinze replied:

"He could have been lying."

He went on:

"The truth is one thing to one person, and entirely something else to another. Quite apart from the fact that, with regard to himself, he may have once liked McDonalds, but has now altered his opinion, the question, and the response, could be classed as 'vague'. Does he like McDonalds? Yes, sometimes. No, not always. See? Two answers, both true, at one point or another, and, infuriatingly, also false."

Heinze went on:

"Have you heard of 'exaggeration'? Maybe the truth gets stretched a little. Sometimes, we get asked questions to which simple 'yes' or 'no' responses would not be appropriate. Often, we reply according to information we have learned from seemingly trustworthy sources, which, subsequently, turn out to have been untrustworthy sources, and the information inaccurate."

And, robotically on:

"It may be that, whilst giving an answer that he believes to be true, he gives a lot of answers that listeners believe to be lies, but when analyzed, may contain some truth, or even small segments of truths, which, when put together, equal the truth, or something like it."

Meanwhile, at the White House, President Trump continued telling fibs