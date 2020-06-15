Do You Want A Clown Or President In The Oval Office?

It has become an either/or question: Do you want a clown or a real president in the Oval Office of the White House?

If you were drowning in a pool, a river, or a lake, who would you want at water’s edge, Trump or Biden?

Trump would claim bone spurs; Biden would be in the water before you could call for help twice.

MAGA hats, you know you’d prefer Biden there if you were absent, and your child was calling for help.

The USA is drowning under Trump’s incompetence. The Republican Senate was indifferent to Trump’s incompetence when they voted against impeachment. The clown might tweet on them! Scary, scary nights! A Trump tweet’s going to get ya!

He said that the West Point steps were "slippery".

On a sunny day? Did someone pee on them? Not anyone from West Point! Never.

There wasn’t a "handrail" excuse. True, and he had to hold Theresa May’s hand while walking down two steps at the White House. So what’s the problem?

Trump refuses to wear his eyeglasses in public; they make him look old.

Editor's note: What about the comb-over, and over, and over into a greasy fishtail?

Reply: Not finished.

While giving his speech at West Point, he squinted, eyes closed, looking as though he were fast asleep, dancing on stage, swinging back and forth, hanging onto the podium, searching from monitor to monitor, trying to catch a word of his speech. When the connections failed, he would ad-lib repeating words like great, strong, powerful, stupendous, really, until he managed to refocus and continue. Whew!

And that’s just about his contribution to the White House. It’s all a sham, fake, like his hair.

The country is drowning. Your children’s future is drowning. The USA doesn’t need a clown in the White House.

Time for the real thing, President Joe Biden.

