Sleepy Joe Gives Order To Not Resuscitate Him If He Wins Election

Written by Dr. Billingsgate

Monday, 22 June 2020

image for Sleepy Joe Gives Order To Not Resuscitate Him If He Wins Election

BILLINGSGATE POST: Sleepy Joe Biden wants to go out quietly. He said he would be watching the election results from his basement headquarters while laid out horizontally on his favorite Naugahyde BarcaLounger.

His wife, err...sister, was given orders to not resuscitate him if he should be elected president.

“I have full confidence that our country will be in good hands if I don’t make it to the inauguration,” said Sleepy Joe.

“When I finally pick my running mate, I will make sure she is fully capable of turning our economy upside-down, and that my son, Hunter, profits from it.”

“May I Rest In Peace, Amen.”

Slim: “What greater love can a man have for his country than to be laid out on his BarcaLounger?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Let sleeping dogs lie.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

