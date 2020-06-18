Bolton Finally Sings About Trump

John Bolton, the former national security advisor to Donald Trump, who refused to testify during the Trump impeachment trial, finally sings. Not Sinatra sing, but had his book published by Little Brown & Company.

Lots of dinero there. Dinero means money in Spanish. Dollar $igns in royalties.

Bolton refused to testify before the Senate impeachment hearings because there was no dinero there. Delicious, sweet, more money in royalties! So hold it for the book. Forget about integrity and the safety of the nation.

Bolton’s integrity was for sale. However, dollars for Bolton meant keeping an incompetent, thug in the White House, and Little Brown & Company acquiesced.

Trump didn’t know that Finland was a nation. Thought it was part of Russia. Like Moscow, maybe?

"Yes, I'm a Wharton graduate!"

He was right about the general direction. Kudos to Trump for that. At least he didn’t think it was in the Himalayas. And it isn’t as though Trump will ever get a job as a navigator for any airline.

Then Trump said that internment camps in China were a good idea. Yep! The head of the greatest democracy in the world agreed with China’s treatment of the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. There are about one million Uyghurs who are Muslim and natives of China. Internment camps? Trump said, “Good idea.”

Trump didn’t know England was a nuclear power. You’d think that, going into the White House, or even running for office; Trump would understand the few nations that had the Doomsday power.

“I grab them by the pussy.”

There was other stuff in the book, like doing favors for dictators if they helped Trump get reelected. White House conference meetings that were like food fights. Trump's desire to serve more than two terms. But the pay-off was Bolton’s pronouncement that the House Democrats committed impeachment malpractice by focusing just on Ukraine.

Over one hundred thousand dead Americans because of coronavirus. How many would be alive today if Bolton had testified, Trump removed from office, and a competent president had been in the White House?

