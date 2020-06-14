Trump To Address Trump University 2020 Graduating Class

Fired up with the success of his 2020 West Point commencement ceremony, Trump is insisting on, “One more commencement address, but no saluting. My arm's in a sling.”

Word went out for another commencement ceremony, but like throwing a baited fish line into a river, no university took the bait.

Humph! Trump decided to address his very own Trump University. Yes, indeed, some pure brave hearts insisted on finishing the curriculum. Trump University's final graduating class consisted of eight students.

While Trump University was closed by the fraud division of the Department of Justice (long, long before Attorney General William Barr’s time), the money for returned tuition ran out. A few students (eight of them) had the option of continuing with the classes, receiving a certificate signed by Donald Trump, and an Oval Office photograph to be taken with Trump or nothing. Seven chose a graduation ceremony. One decided on the nothing option.

The commencement ceremony consisted of a hello and goodbye, a handshake, photo, class snapshot, then being whisked out of the Oval Office.

No caps and gowns here. Two of the men were wearing MAGA hats but in brand new tee shirts.

One of the two women graduates is lined up to be Trump’s next press secretary, and can that gal talk! The other lady will be Trump’s next Attorney General.

The other remaining graduates of Trump University 2020, will be used to primary Republican candidates who did not back or support Trump’s agenda.

Lindsey Graham is safe, as is Mitch McConnell, but watch out Senator Mitt Romney. A Trump graduate is coming for you.

Read more by this author: