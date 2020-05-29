14-year-old rap fan running Donald Trump's Twitter feed

Kevin Jones, a 14-year-old rap fan from Middle America, has admitted that he has been running President Trump's Twitter feed for the past six months.

The Eminem fan, who has an unrequited crush that he won't tell us about, has been doing the work as part of a Politics and Government course at his school.

Kevin told us: 'I just really lucked into, I mean I thought that Wayne in the Sixth Form was a shoo-in for the position, but he said something about self-respect and integrity, and I thought that this was a great chance for me to get my raps out there.'

Donald Trump said 'As if. Kevin Jones, I would never employ someone called Kevin. I met that Kevin chap from the Home Alone documentary. Little sociopath he was. No, everything I tweet comes from my brain. I have the best brain.'