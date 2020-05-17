Joe Biden operates from his Command Post deep under his parents' house.

Written by Wilder

Sunday, 17 May 2020

image for Joe Biden operates from his Command Post deep under his parents' house.
Joe Biden's secret Command Post

Joe Biden is effectively leading the Democrat Party from his Top Secret underground Command Post.

Tommy James, Joe's parents' next-door neighbors' son, helps keep Joe sharp in preparation for a tough campaign and the eventual leadership of the US.

Tommy: "This old guy that lives next door gave me $20 to let him beat me at Call of Duty, but he just keeps pointing and clicking the TV remote at the computer monitor yelling 'take that you Russian hackers', then he yells at me 'you're toast Corn Pop!' and then threatens to throw me in the pool if I don't touch his nasty hairy legs. He doesn't have a pool, and I'm gone if I don't get another $20."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
DNCPresidential Campaign

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more