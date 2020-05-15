Biden Promises Not To Pardon Donald Trump

Former Vice President, Joseph Biden, the present democratic nominee for President of the United States, promised that when elected president, he would not pardon Donald Trump.

Yikes! Does Trump know that? Biden is saying many things with that announcement. Such an announcement would be most disturbing to Donald Trump. For starters, Joe Biden is saying that Trump will lose his reelection, and Sleepy Joe will win on November 3rd.

Besides losing the election, the pardon issue also suggests that Donald Trump was culpable of criminal behavior, will certainly be found guilty, sentenced, but that the future President of the United States, Joseph Biden, would not pardon Mr. Trump.

Certainly, that should make Donald Trump’s hair stand straight up like pampas grass!

But which violation, before or while in office, will Trump be accused of, and how many violations can be brought against Mr. Trump? Finally, will each violation be prosecuted separately?

The New York Southern District has already appeared before the U.S. Supreme Court, and the Court is presently deciding whether Trump’s financial and tax records should be released. Who knows what skeletons Trump’s financial records will reveal?

Without a Joe Biden pardon, Donald Trump could spend years in litigation, making attorneys richer, and still end up in jail.

The sure way to avoid a jail sentence and attorneys’ fees, would be for Trump to resign from office, Vice President Pence be sworn in as President, and Pence turn around and pardon Donald Trump for all crimes he may have inadvertently committed before, during and after his presidency.

That would be the golden get out and stay out of jail card.

Read more by this author: