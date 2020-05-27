Architect Criticized Over Horrendous City Planning

Written by Monkey Woods

Wednesday, 27 May 2020

This story contains no mention of Donald Trump or any of his opponents, or other token celebrities abusing him

Residents of a town in the mid-West, have severely criticized the work of an architect whose restructuring of their streets has left them scratching their heads in puzzlement.

The architect, whose name has been withheld pending an investigation, has drawn up plans to redesign the whole town center of Matville, into a "new and gleaming model of how urban centers will look in the future".

But those who live there aren't happy.

Many say the lack of something as basic as a hospital - especially during times such as the present, with the Coronavirus threat - smacks of moral negligence, and sticking a fire station in the center of town, where traffic tends to accumulate, will only delay fire trucks scrambling to get to the scene of a blaze.

The crowning glory of the disastrous redesign of Matville, however, is the plan to site an airport close to the city center, near shopping and residential areas, inviting catastrophe when aircraft take off and land.

One resident, Dan Dingbat, 64, said:

"It looks like it's been designed for a bunch of children!"

Others agreed. Bill Bobbins, 91, said:

"It looks like it's been designed for a bunch of children!"

But Timmy Thompson, 5, said:

"I think those old faggots should shut the fuck up. I think it's great!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

