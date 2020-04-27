President Trump Vows to Stop Asking The Press Conference Reporters to Ask Him Questions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A White House insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that she has never seen the president so upset, so angry, and so downright bat shit crazy as he’s been the past few days.

The insider remarked that the president is sick and tired of the White House reporters asking him questions that make him look like he just fell off a turnip truck, or in his case a ‘Big Mac’ truck.

The president has accused the mainstream media of trying to make him look as if he is some second-grade, little rich kid with a football, who pitches a fit if he can’t be the quarterback.

Did someone yell ‘Bingo?’

POTUS commented that from now on, his press conferences will consist of him showing a video of what he is talking about, followed by some doctor explaining what he just said, followed by him praising the members of his highly-devoted base.

Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, even suggested that the president just ask reporters from Fox News to ask him questions, and super easy ones at that.

She even suggested a few; “Mr. President how tall is your son Barron? Mr. President is Melania a good kisser? And Mr. President do you prefer your Big Mac Burgers with or without onions?”