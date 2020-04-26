Meghan McCain, Daughter of Senator John McCain, Says She Will Be Voting for Joe Biden

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Sunday, 26 April 2020

image for Meghan McCain, Daughter of Senator John McCain, Says She Will Be Voting for Joe Biden
Meghan has stated that she actually has horrible nightmares about Trump.

MANHATTAN – One of the hosts of The View, Meghan McCain, has surprised many Republicans with her recent political revelation.

Meghan McCain, a life-long, dyed-in-the-wool, Republican, was asked if she is planning on voting for President Trump in November.

The 35-year-old rolled her eyes, and said: “Are you kidding? I hate that evil-mongering colluder so much, that I wouldn’t vote for him if he was running against a deranged, peckerless-woodpecker.”

She went on to say that the “Liar-in-Chief” unmercifully attacked her father, who was a decorated Vietnam war hero, while POTUS is nothing but a heartless, draft-dodging, beaver-grabbing, bully wannabe.

The life-long Republican added that she loves the first lady. She commented that, if she was Melania, she would get the phonebook, call a lawyer, and see about divorcing the pumpkin-faced, disinfectant dork.

Meghan pointed out that she is a proud member of several anti-Trump organizations, including the Never Trump Organization, the Down With Donald Federation, George Conway’s Dump Trump 2020 Group, and the Eff Trump Coalition.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpJohn McCainMeghan McCainMelania TrumpThe View

