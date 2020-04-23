Woman High On Ice Cream Rides Horse Into Speeding Train

Written by Dr. Billingsgate

Thursday, 23 April 2020

Speaker Of The Horse

BILLINGSGATE POST: In the official publication of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Wolfgang Dorkhammer describes a case study of a San Francisco woman, apparently high on Haagen-Daz Ice Cream Bars, who rode her horse head-on into a freight train estimated to be traveling at 80 miles per hour.

Dr. Dorkhammer, a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, renowned for his reconstructive work, describes how he made the woman whole again:

“When she arrived at the hospital, all I had to work with was her hair and what appeared to be the hindquarters of a horse. I was able to put them together, and now she’s Speaker of the House.”

Slim: “What a remarkable story. No wonder she looks so eloquent.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Looks like a horse’s ass to me.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

