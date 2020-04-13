Melania Trump is Now Adding the Phrase “Be Safe” to Her “Be Best” School of First Lady Phraselogy

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 April 2020

Melania recently told CNNs Anderson Cooper that she loves going down to Mar-a-Lago and getting to wear her tiny Daisy Dukes.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The First lady has made a very rare public service television ad. Dressed in a $9,000 gown from Yves Saint Laurent Mrs. Trump recently talked about the importance of self-distancing.

She noted that she, personally, has been keeping 6-feet away from the president for the past 10 months, and she stressed that it has done wonders for her well-being, her complexion, and her sanity.

The stunning first mama added that, even though her husband refuses to wear a medical mask, she herself has started wearing one.

She did say that although she was not wearing one in the “Be Safe” ad, she wants every American citizen from Illinois to Indiana, and from Arizona to New Mexico, to know that she does wear a mask, even when she is taking her nightly shower.

The first lady concluded her message by saying, “So tu dose of juice Americaners, who steal duzz not wants tu wear dee masks, I wheel seemplee say tu ju, edon’t be estewpit. Wear dee mask, eebend if eat itches like a ju-know-what.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Spoof news topics
First LadyMelania Trump

