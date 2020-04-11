A Vasectomy Clinic Shuts Down Their Office But Their New Drive-Thru Window is Booming

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 11 April 2020

image for A Vasectomy Clinic Shuts Down Their Office But Their New Drive-Thru Window is Booming
The Dixieland Health Administration issued new guidelines that all instruments must be sterilized after each 3rd patient.

RALEIGH, North Carolina – The Dixieland Health Administration is reporting that the largest vasectomy clinic in the state has partially shut down.

Nellie Kickington, 49, a DHA spokeswoman, informed the media that the Snippity Snip-Snip Vasectomy Clinic has shut down its main clinic department, but that it has installed a brand new state-of-the-art drive-thru window.

Ms. Kickington said that the new drive-thru window is actually getting more patients than the indoor clinic ever did.

She noted that, ever since opening for business, the drive-thru window has seen lines of cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles, and even two good old boys on a horse, stretched out for up to two miles.

One client who was interviewed said that his wife finally convinced him to go in for the procedure when she told him about the convenience of the drive-thru window.

The man, identified as Boomer Pettibone, said: “Hell, I was just too dadgum busy with my backyard brisket grilling and my Budweiser drinking, that I just didn’t have time to go in and get my wiener adjusted.”

His wife, Shelia Sue, giggled, and said that she is thrilled beyond belief, and so are their 13 younguns aged 2 to 17.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

