Nashville Man Becomes Unstoppable After Eating Raw Beet

Written by Chrissy Benson

Thursday, 9 April 2020

image for Nashville Man Becomes Unstoppable After Eating Raw Beet
"Screw face masks!" said Ben Lansing, reveling in a beet-related immunity boost.

“I reign supreme!” crowed Ben Lansing of Nashville, Tennessee, reveling in a bout of unstoppability that overcame him after eating a raw beet. “Beet that!" he quipped.

Packed with essential nutrients and inorganic nitrates which reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure, beets have long been considered a “super food.” They’ve even been shown to improve cycling and athletic performance, and to increase oxygen use by up to 20 percent – a fact Lansing singlehandedly verified by voluntarily and impulsively sprinting up a hill at lightning speed.

“People watching told me I was just a blur,” he said. “That's anecdotal evidence, of course, but take it for what it’s worth.”

Overall, "crunchy, sweet, purple, and amazing” was Lansing’s summary of his raw-beet-eating experiment – one which he says he intends to replicate regularly, in light of the world panic over COVID-19.

"I could physically feel the boost in my immunity," he said. “Screw face masks! For me, beets are where it’s at.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
COVID-19HealthimmunityNashville

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more