A Catholic Church in Kalamazoo, Michigan Opens Up A Drive-Thru Confessional

KALAMAZOO, Michigan – Father Vicencio of the St. Gorgonzola Catholic Church has said that he will adhere to the no more than 10 people rule that has been implement by the government.

Father Vic, known for his self-aggrandizing nature, expressed that it bothers him that so many people will no longer have the opportunity to hear his fantastic, out-of-this-world sermons.

He said that he has decided to have what he calls a Father Vic Drive-Thru Confessional, where he will be providing crackers, wine, hot dogs, chips, and animal balloons for the youngsters.

Father Vic had three parishioners, who are carpenters, build a drive-thru confessional adjacent to the church. The three carpenters will be allowed to cut in line ahead of the other parishioners.

He divulged that he used the money from the ‘Candles Fund’ plus a generous donation of $35,000 from a former lady of ill-repute who retired seven years ago and is now a charter member of the church.

The Vatican is reporting that Pope Francis loves the idea and is considering opening up a drive-thru confessional at the Vatican.