New York Man Realizes He Has No Potential

Written by Chrissy Benson

Thursday, 26 March 2020

image for New York Man Realizes He Has No Potential
As someone with little, if any, potential, Calvin Doyle is amazed he’s made it this far.

“I always felt bad about myself for not realizing my full potential,” said Calvin Doyle of Brooklyn, New York. “But then I realized that I probably had – there just wasn’t much to realize. Hardly anything, in fact.”

According to Doyle, the realization that his potential had, all long, been virtually nonexistent, has been extremely freeing. “No more pressure trying to ‘manifest’ or think positive,” he said. “No, I haven’t gotten anywhere in life, but it turns out there was nowhere to get. At least for me.”

Doyle added that, given his innate lack of potential, it is actually quite impressive that he’s even managed to hold down a job for extended periods of time and, occasionally, even to pay the bills. “Not too shabby,” he said.

As for his plans for the future, Doyle says that the sky’s the limit. “Honestly, I’m amazed to have made it this far. Anything else that happens from here on out is icing on the cake.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
careerlifePositive thinkingsuccesswork




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more