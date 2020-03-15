Coronavirus Spelled Backwards = Suriv-Anoroc: A Coincidence?

BILLINGSGATE POST: You might have to change your minds about the relevancy of unintended coincidences. But with all of the handwringing attention being given to the Worldwide Coronavirus epidemic, perhaps some linguistic analysis of the semordnilap origins of the virus is called for.

In the World of Etymology, which is the study of words and the way in which their meanings have changed throughout history, it shouldn’t surprise readers that Dr. Billingsgate has a doctorate in this discipline.

Dr. B: “This was not a frivolous pursuit of a meaningless doctorate. I had a hunch that it would come in handy someday in the future.”

Of concern, of course, is the given fact that “Coronavirus” spelled backwards is “Suriv-Anoroc.” Of sub-lateral interest is that “Virus” spelled backwards comes out “Suriv.”**

**The Japanese pronunciation of survive sounds like suriv.

Combined with “Anoroc, ” it appears that perhaps a mad wordsmith put these two words together; to wit.

"Anoroc” /ˈænəræk/ is a British slang which refers to a person who has a very strong interest, perhaps obsessive, in niche subjects. This interest may be unacknowledged or not understood by the general public. The term is sometimes used synonymously with "geek" or "nerd", the Spanish term "friki", or the Japanese term "otaku", albeit referring to different words.

Survive a geek? Whatever.

Slim: “A word to the wise: Don’t breeze through the above like it’s a Monkey Wood’s Harry Maguire farce. There’s real meat here.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Geek it up a notch.”