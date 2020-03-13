The Empress of The High Seas Cruise Line Is Offering Astonishingly Amazing Deals On Two of Their Cruises

GALVESTON - It is no secret that every cruise line company in the United States and the world is suffering due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

And for that reason the Empress of The High Seas Cruise Line is making a tremendous once in a life time offer.

Cruise line spokesperson Arnold “Barnacle Boy” Benedetto said that they are offering two cruises. The first travels to Russia for 14 days and 14 nights and the price of that cruise is an amazing $7 plus tax.

The second package will go down to the enchanting Tierra Del Fuego on the southernmost tip of South America. And this cruise price is $4 plus tax.

Both plans include all of the T-Bone steaks, lobster, and caviar you can possibly eat. Both deals also include two complimentary bottles of one of the most expensive wines produced in France, Mademoiselle Ooh La La.

And to further encourage people to take one of these two cruises, the company will register every passenger for an unbelievable drawing. The winner will get a brand new 2020 18-wheeler diesel truck valued at $124,000.