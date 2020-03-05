Washington State officials urge citizens not to lick things

Washington State officials have pleaded with citizens not to lick ballots.

Mail-in ballots for the mammary election are normally sealed into envelopes by licking.

To avoid spreading disease, officials requested other means be used.

We polled the citizens of Washington, and here are the top ten ways citizens plan to deal:

1. Use a sponge

2. Hold it under a raining sky

3. Spit on it

4. Sprinkle beer on it

5. Use snot

6. Use blood from a hamburger package

7. Use chicken package drippings

8. Mix up chemicals from kids chemistry set

9. Pee on it

10. Use cow urine

There are rumors that many are drinking cow urine in a bid to beat the reaper.