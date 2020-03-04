Nashville Man Takes Sobriety Two Days at a Time

“I’ve always been kind of an over-achiever,” said Chase Landry of Nashville, Tennessee, who’s been working hard to overcome his issues with alcohol. “The ‘just for today’ concept may work for some people, but I think it’s important to think ahead.”

It is for that reason, explained Landry, that, rather than adopting the standard “one day at a time” approach to addiction recovery, he has opted to take his sobriety two days at time. “I’m starting with Mondays and Tuesdays,” he said. “With the aim of eventually incorporating a full weekend.”

In the future, Landry says that he potentially even foresees a three-day-at-a-time version of sobriety. “At some point, I anticipate looping in Fridays as well, making for a long – very long – sober weekend. But for now, I’m focusing on early in the week.”

Landry noted that, while some people he’s met at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings have expressed skepticism of his two-day-at-a-time plan, others have been extremely supportive. “The bottom line is, different things work for different people,” he said.

He noted, “It’s the innovators in life who are the true change-makers. And they say in AA that you’ve got to be willing to go to any lengths. Me, I’m willing to go the extra day.”