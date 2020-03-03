GOP, Moderate Dems Horrified by Bernie Sanders Threat to Stop Top 1 Percent From Eventually Owning Everything

Washington - As the Presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders gained momentum in early primaries, Republicans, and even some moderate Democrats, became increasingly alarmed that the wealth distribution policies of the Progressive Democrat might actually reverse the decades-long trend of concentrating most of the wealth in the hands a few people.

Estimates place the percentage of wealth in the United States owned by the top 1% of all citizens at well above 40 percent, which, at the current rate of confiscation, should have them owning almost the whole country in about 3-4 decades.

The wealth distribution plan put into effect by Donald Trump - one of the 1% - accelerated the trend in recent years by pursuing policies of much lower tax rates for wealthy individuals and corporations, paid for by trillion-dollar deficits, and demanding the Federal Reserve keep interest rates near zero, so the top earners could borrow more money and confiscate more wealth.

So it was understandable when billionaire Trump bequeathed the title of "Crazy Bernie" to Sanders in various speeches and tweets to his loyal followers, most of whose offspring will own nothing, if current trends continue.