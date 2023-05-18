North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wants to visit the United Kingdom

The leader of North Korea recently surprised King Charles III with a text message, expressing a keen desire to visit England and tour Buckingham Palace.

The Korean leader expressed his admiration for King Charles' mother, the queen, and couldn't help but praise her extensive collection of hats. He even confessed that his favorite was the iconic Chef Boyardee hat, which he believed made her look remarkably svelte.

In addition to Buckingham Palace, Kim has expressed a strong desire to visit renowned hairdresser to the stars, Nicky Clarke, to get a new do. He also expressed an interest in paying a visit to Simon Cowell's tailor, hoping to acquire a pair of slacks that would go right up to his chest.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that King Charles III's response to Kim's request was a cheeky, "Surely you're pulling my leg, mate!"