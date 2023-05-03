Is Meghan Markle today's Holly Golightly from Breakfast At Tiffany's?

Ambition is great. It brought humanity out of the stone age to the high-tech world of Silicon Valley. Ambition has given humanity penicillin, television, automobiles, fast food, and Lean Cuisines.

Ambition is the wind-up clock of evolution and life. So Meghan Markle cops a headline whenever Kate or the Crown do something like celebrate the king’s Coronation for the first time in 70 years. Call it a competition (See Me Too), but with the apparent cringe factor added.

Should anyone be subject to a tell-all on television by estranged family members, like This Is Your Life? Martha Stewart’s daughter published a tell-all indicating that Martha goes to the bathroom with the door open. Big, so what?

Dorothy Parker said it best: “I don’t care what anyone writes about me as long as it isn’t the truth.” Think about it.

So Meghan Markle has ambition but hasn’t made it in film or television. Yet. She’s trying. Okay?

What starlet hasn’t married up to get up there? Sometimes you’re given the right cards but use the wrong strategy. It isn’t as though she started a Markle University bilking millions from desperate students seeking answers to success. She hasn’t yelled for anyone to be locked up or defended anyone’s right to carry an AK47.

Holly Golightly wanted something better in life. Better sometimes happens instantly. Better can also be a lifelong struggle.

Finally, if you’re going to rag on anyone in film, hire a stylist to make things photogenic. The situation was poignant.

Breakfast At Tiffany’s remains hopeful.

