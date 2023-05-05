Old people remembering the Coronation of their youth

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 5 May 2023

image for Old people remembering the Coronation of their youth
You know this one.....God save our Queen, no sorry, King

83-year-old Edna and 79-year-old Tom, stalwarts of the Wet Sprocket pub in Mithering on the Trent, are both reminiscing about the previous coronation in 1953.

"Do you remember that day?" asked Tom. "I do. I remember my neighbors had to hire the television to watch it, and there were forty of us all crammed around that set, watching the Queen, God bless her."

"Aye," replied Edna. "Those were the times, weren't they? The Coronation Chicken, and then I went out in the evening with the lad I was stepping out with for some eels and whelks down the pub."

"Aye," she continued. "Not like today, eh, with all the snowflakes. We knew what we wanted then, and no mistake."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
coronationKing Charles IIILocal

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more