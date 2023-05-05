Old people remembering the Coronation of their youth

83-year-old Edna and 79-year-old Tom, stalwarts of the Wet Sprocket pub in Mithering on the Trent, are both reminiscing about the previous coronation in 1953.

"Do you remember that day?" asked Tom. "I do. I remember my neighbors had to hire the television to watch it, and there were forty of us all crammed around that set, watching the Queen, God bless her."

"Aye," replied Edna. "Those were the times, weren't they? The Coronation Chicken, and then I went out in the evening with the lad I was stepping out with for some eels and whelks down the pub."

"Aye," she continued. "Not like today, eh, with all the snowflakes. We knew what we wanted then, and no mistake."