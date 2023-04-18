What will you be doing at the Coronation?

What are your plans for the Coronation this year? Are you a monarchist, supporting everything that the King says? Did you buy Spare? Did you read it? Do you know anyone who bought Spare? Do you like them?

What do you think of Camilla? Really? Well, you kept that opinion to yourself, didn't you?

Will you just be spending the extra bank holiday drinking wine and eating pizza?

Yes? Join the club. Still, it's a nice day out of the office, isn't it? You'll still have to go into the office on Tuesday, though, and see what Duncan in Accounts and Colin in Reprographics thought, won't you?