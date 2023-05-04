Royal submarine, the HMS Sea Scoundrel, hits a school of orca whales and receives heavy damage

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 4 May 2023

image for Royal submarine, the HMS Sea Scoundrel, hits a school of orca whales and receives heavy damage
An adult orca can weigh up to 12,000 pounds.

Ta Ta For Now News reveals that the royal submarine, HMS Sea Scoundrel II, has sustained extensive damage after an unexpected collision with a pod of orca whales.

The submarine's commander, none other than Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, 38, explained that the sub's radar operator, his uncle Prince Andrew, Duke of York, mistakenly identified the orcas as a group of gigantic seahorses.

As a consequence, Andrew has been relieved of his duties and confined to his submarine quarters. Disciplinary measures include a temporary deprivation of tea and crumpets, and confiscation of his Pizza Express loyalty card.

MEANWHILE: In response to the incident, King Charles III has announced that the replacement submarine, HMS Outcast, will be dispatched to take the place of the damaged Sea Scoundrel, captained by Sarah Ferguson with Meghan Markle as first mate.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Meghan MarklePrince AndrewPrince HarrySarah FergusonSubmarine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more