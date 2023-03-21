Will Ford Brexit production start in Aidensfield?

YORKSHIRE, England – (Satire News) – As we reported at the beginning of the year, a completely new type of British car is on the planning table.

The name of the new innovation is Ford Brexit. This car model has an inward-sloping rear window, so called cheese slicer, the same as seen in the 60s in Ford Anglia.

The project is now progressing so well that even the location of the factory can be guessed. Industry experts in the know consider a small Yorkshire village as the strongest candidate. It is – of course – the famous Heartbeat filming location Goathland, aka Aidensfield.

“This village is the best for the purpose”, says Annabelle Descotec-Dessert, a French car journalist, who has been researching the project and the people working in it. “There is small industry and skilled workers in the area.”