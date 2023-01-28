Ford Brexit to be announced soon

Funny story written by Emerick Meriwether

Saturday, 28 January 2023

image for Ford Brexit to be announced soon
Ford Brexit is supposed to resemble Ford Anglia.

BRITAIN and FRANCE – (Satire News) – There is a rumor in the automotive industry that the traditional and most popular car model of the past years will make a comeback in a new form.

“Actually it's a pretty strong piece of information just waiting to be confirmed, what will happen soon”, says Annabelle Descotec-Dessert, a leading French car journalist, who mainly writes about 1- and 2-door cars.

Descotec-Dessert knows, that many years before Britain leaving the EU, the automobile group started designing a model called Ford Bretagne. This happened in France, more specifically in Brittany (Bretagne in French).

It is known that the plans were changed. Our information source considers it likely that the car is very similar to Ford Anglia. The model has an inward-sloping rear window, so called cheese slicer, which now can be interpreted as a state economic term.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BrexitCars

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more