BRITAIN and FRANCE – (Satire News) – There is a rumor in the automotive industry that the traditional and most popular car model of the past years will make a comeback in a new form.

“Actually it's a pretty strong piece of information just waiting to be confirmed, what will happen soon”, says Annabelle Descotec-Dessert, a leading French car journalist, who mainly writes about 1- and 2-door cars.

Descotec-Dessert knows, that many years before Britain leaving the EU, the automobile group started designing a model called Ford Bretagne. This happened in France, more specifically in Brittany (Bretagne in French).

It is known that the plans were changed. Our information source considers it likely that the car is very similar to Ford Anglia. The model has an inward-sloping rear window, so called cheese slicer, which now can be interpreted as a state economic term.