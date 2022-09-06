Rolls Royce Is Recalling 73,902 Defective Automobiles

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

GOODWOOD, Engand - (UK Satire) - The British press is reporting that the Rolls Royce Co. of Britain is having one of the biggest automobile recalls in the company's history.

Bathsheba Crispberger, 37, a spokesperson for Roll Royce, has stated that the recall is due to a faulty cigarette lighter.

She noted that if the issue is not fixed, the car's steering mechanism could suddenly catch on fire, rendering the car undrivable.

Crispy, as her husband and boyfriend calls her, said that so far, only 57 cars have been totally destroyed.

Meanwhile Simon Cowell has said that he will be taking in his three Rolls and he is so unhappy, that he wants all the money that he paid for his trio of Rollie's refunded. ■