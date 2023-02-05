Man watching Groundhog Day, and still hoping for a happier ending

Although he has watched Groundhog Day countless times, film fan Gavin Williamson wishes it had a different ending.

'I always felt that it was a film about something we all fear, being trapped in a never-ending time-loop with Andie MacDowell, but even when he escapes into the next day, she is still there'.

'As film endings go' he continued 'it is almost as bleak as the ending of The Empire Strikes Back, all of that effort for nothing'.

Gavin's girlfriend Lisa said 'It is a classic film, but personally it is the Andie MacDowell character I feel sorry for. She has to spend even more time with Bill Murray. It should have been a happy, uplifting time, but it isn't.'