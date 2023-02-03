Man is only the third paragraph of his novel

Although he planned to get his novel Paperclips finished by the end of the year, aspiring novelist Gary Johnson is only on the third paragraph of it and feels that he should get a move on, now that it is February.

'I don't know where January went' declared Johnson 'but I should be at the 10,000 words mark by now, but so far I have the three introductory paragraphs, and no forward momentum. I haven't even given the seven main characters names yet'.

Gary's wife Lorraine said 'I thought on January 1st, he would give it a good go, three paragraphs down on the first day, and nothing else since.'

'In my defence though' pointed out Gary 'There has been a new series of Vera and Death in Paradise to watch. It is not as if I have been doing nothing in January is it?'