Film star Andie Macdowell still hasn't noticed the rain, it has been revealed.

After first coming to fame in such films as Groundhog Day, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Tarzan, the one with Emilio Estevez, and various others, the actress still hasn't noticed the precipitation.

Another film star noticed Ms Macdowell's indifference to rain 'Yes, it was really weird' said the rotund bloke 'We were all indoors, and she was out, but it was blowing a right hooley out there, and she didn't seem to care'.

A film producer also said 'We were in quite the conundrum, these film stars are all insured, what happens if Andie gets a cold?'