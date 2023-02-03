Andie Macdowell still hasn't noticed the rain

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 3 February 2023

image for Andie Macdowell still hasn't noticed the rain
What is this rain of which you yap?

Film star Andie Macdowell still hasn't noticed the rain, it has been revealed.

After first coming to fame in such films as Groundhog Day, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Tarzan, the one with Emilio Estevez, and various others, the actress still hasn't noticed the precipitation.

Another film star noticed Ms Macdowell's indifference to rain 'Yes, it was really weird' said the rotund bloke 'We were all indoors, and she was out, but it was blowing a right hooley out there, and she didn't seem to care'.

A film producer also said 'We were in quite the conundrum, these film stars are all insured, what happens if Andie gets a cold?'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
MoviesRain

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more