Caramba! That is cruel and so un-woke. To give Harry Halloween the smaller room in a castle shows total disrespect and indifference for the poor second-born spare and future kidney donor to the future King of England.

And at 38 years of age, the guy still festers with memories of that abusive treatment at the Castle and must share the experience in his ghost-written biography.

Complaining about the smaller room in the Castle (it's a CASTLE, for heaven's sake) is like complaining when given a wrinkled $1,000 bill for doing absolutely nothing, nada, nyet.

"Can't you wash and press this $1,000 bill for me and spray it with my mother's perfume? You gave William a clean, freshly pressed $1,000 bill. So why should I get the dirty, wrinkled, smelly one?"

"Take it or leave it, kid."

"I'll take it. But you wait and see. Wait and see. I'll get even. Oh yes! My ghostwriter will expose your prejudiced indifference to my plight when I'm a 38-year-old grown-up, having served in the military, married, and the father of 2 toddlers. You wait! The whole world will learn about the abuse I had to endure with this free wrinkled and smelly $1,000 bill, but still never-the-less managed to grow up and be this perfectly normal and productive human being."

"If you're so normal and productive, why the need for a ghostwriter, kid?"

