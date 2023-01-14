Latest Revelation of Prince Harry-too 'Racy' to Publish in the Book

Funny story written by UncleDale

Saturday, 14 January 2023

image for Latest Revelation of Prince Harry-too 'Racy' to Publish in the Book
Dear God, spare us from this awfulness!

The publisher thought this Tidbit was too 'Racy' to put in the book - said Boris Blathering British Gossip Journalist.

I am so tired of being called a Journalist - 'Gossip Journalists' is what we all are today. It's up to Date. I like it.

Anyway - here it Goes.

Apparently - (according to Place servants) - at the last Costume Ball at Buckingham Palace, They got Harry drunk and dressed him as a Plantation Owner - and Megan had to wear Shackles.

Charles was Caesar and Camilla was the Borgia poisoner Woman.

Most of the other Royals and guests were Louis15th in high heels and lot of lace and Make - up for both men and women.

Some of the men apparently looked prettier than their wives.

They were going to have a Slave Auction at the end - but Meghan threw a Tantrum and ripped off Charles' Toga - ending the party.

This started the big Royal Split that let to Harry and Meghan eventually going to America.

You can see why this could not be put in the Book.

Especially Charles, Toga - less in his American Jockey underwear - looking perplexed.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

