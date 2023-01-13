The Wampyr Comes to the Party

Give Me Blood and I'll Support Your Politics

Big Ben rang out the New Year … and a story got quickly buried.

There were … things … seen to flutter around the big clock. And around other London landmarks: Parliament, the House of Wax, Sherlock Holmes Cocaine Emporium, Canterbury Cathedral especially was plagued with these … THINGS!

The age old plague upon mankind known as … Wampyr!

Vampires were flying around the city, biting necks, drinking blood, influencing politics.

Vote for me, I hope we can count on your campaign donations, Brexit is good for you, full of protein and opium … all silly things said by politicians to vampires, but Nosferatu only wanted to drink! (And not at the pub … well, not until it closed and a few stragglers stumbled into dark alleys … )

This is the only explanation for why so many British politicians look so pasty, so pale, so void of blood or any conscience … NHS? Nurses? No … the wampyr only wants to suck your life essence, drain you dry, then make it sound like it’s all your fault!

Boris, Liz, Rishi … have they all been bitten? And if so, how long until the people vote for a Van Helsing to rid the glorious Camelot of the blasphemous undead?!

Have you given a pint to your local vampire today?

