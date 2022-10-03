We were only joking really

Hello,

This is your government speaking. You know, the one no one really wants anymore, but we are still sticking around because we make up all of the rules?

Anyway, that whole thing about the Taxes, we were only joking. I mean, as if we would take money from people to give it to Tarquin and Hugo who already have the money?

We just know that you lot can't take a joke, and you are all so easily offended, but we thought after the death of Queen Elizabeth II a good, light-hearted joke at your expense was what the country needed.

However, having seen the problems it has caused, he acknowledge that we didn't read the national mood in the way we should have. We can only apologise for that mistake.

Until the next time, we will not be making any more mistakes like this.