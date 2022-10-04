Supplies of Political Charisma at an old time high

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Tuesday, 4 October 2022

image for Supplies of Political Charisma at an old time high
Charisma? It is a luxury I can't afford on my salary.

Political Charisma hasn't been used for years, and supplies of it are now at an all-time high, say pundits.

The lack of Charisma in Keir Starmer, Liz Truss and that bloke from The Liberal Democrats is in direct contrast to Boris Johnson's.

Reporting from the Conservative Conference in Birmingham John Brummie said 'I have tried to talk to all of these people, but they are just so completely free of charisma'.

Man-sized charisma vacuum and Conservative Minister Michael Madeup said 'For the last time, this really is my hair. Why would I pay for a wig that looked as bad as this one?'

A few other people spoke to John, but they were so dull that he couldn't remember them.

'Do you remember Rory Stewart? John Redwood? Matt Hancock? Where are the charismatic heavyweights that we all grew up admiring? Where are they?' pondered John over a pint.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

