Is Donald Trump Junior The Real Welfare Queen?

Too much bad news for Donald Trump these days.

Why?

His son, Don Junior, who never worked a 9 to 5 day in his life (except working for daddy), tweeted that the President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, was a welfare queen.

Huh?

“Zelensky is an ungrateful International welfare queen,” said Donald Junior.

Double huh?

Zelensky is fighting a battle against a giant who invaded his country. Hitler started with Poland, and Putin began with Crimea. Now it's Ukraine. Putin dreams of recreating the old, old Soviet Union.

Someone should tell Putin that clocks don't run backward.

After Donald Trump's son was born, Trump didn’t want to name his son Donald Trump Junior because “What if he turned out to be a loser?”

Very embarrassing.

So besides losing the 2020 election, Trump is also trying to scramble his way out of the January 6th Committee report and their four indictment referrals. No winner there!

Trump didn't pay income tax for his last two years in the White House. Another boo-hoo loser battle. But that sounds like a form of welfare. It seems that the head of the IRS was an old pal of and appointed by Donald Trump.

Suspicious? Collusion? Say it ain't so!

Was a deal made before the IRS appointment?

Greenlight Trump’s non-tax payments and the IRS pal would receive a piece of Trump property?

For free.

No down payment, mortgage, or listing as income? What a deal! Now that's a big hunk of welfare. Illegal, but welfare.

What could go wrong? Huh? Who could ever find out? Particularly if a pal is the head of the IRS.

The tears are coming.

They should make a splash.

Noe who is the welfare queen?

Read more by this author: