IRS has local man puzzled

A Shreveport man is claiming that the Internal Revenue Service is sending him mixed signals regarding both his 2018 and 2019 tax returns. Tatty Mullett, 38, a broad-shouldered man with a back akin to a sturdy oak, relayed two conversations he had had with the Government agency to gathered reporters.

"First of all, they tell me that my 2018 tax return is outstanding. Obviously, I thanked them, and told them I appreciated the feedback. To receive praise like that is really something. Especially as I don't even remember sending it in."

Sadly though, Mullett's joy was short-lived. The perplexed man explained:

"So, another guy gets on the phone, from the IRS also, says I owe them money, taxes," said Mullett. "How much I owe? I asked. 'You gotta figure that,' he (the IRS dude) told me. Well, that kinda threw me, so I say 'can I pay just what I want?' 'No,' says the guy. 'We know exactly how much you owe. But you have to guess that number.'" Mullet pauses as he looks skywards and shakes his head. "So I say, 'what if I get it wrong?', and the guy replies, 'then, sir, you go to prison.' I mean, what the fuck? It just doesn't make sense."

This reporter tried to reach out to the IRS for comment, but eventually gave up after waiting on hold for several days.