The IRS Says Trump Owes $7.6 Billion In Back Taxes

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 29 July 2022

image for The IRS Says Trump Owes $7.6 Billion In Back Taxes
Trump is headed to prison for treason, tax evasion, embezzling, counterfeiting, and inciting a riot.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - A top national news agency has uncovered an IRS story about Trump, in which it is alleged that he owes Uncle Sam $7.6 billion in unpaid taxes.

Tapioca Swizzle with The Vox Populi News Agency stumbled upon the Trump no-taxes story when she was investigating a story about Rudy Giuliani illegally receiving a $95,000 loan from the Russian government.

Giuliani stated that the money was an info fee that he received from Russia for providing them with information on the recently developed state-of-the-art US Polaris 6,000 Deluxe Submarine.

Meanwhile, Trump The Pussy Grabbing Pussy Grabber is insisting that the IRS has him confused with some other Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

