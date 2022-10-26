New King Charles the Third Uses a Bagpipe As his Alarm Clock

According to a CNN report - King Charles has a Royal Bagpiper to do a little groan and drone - and to report it is time to 'Rise and Shine'.

Queen Victoria, when visiting Scotland, thought the bagpipe the prettiest sound - and established the 'Pipe Major' position and tradition.

(Now nobody can get rid of it.)

Charles likes it because he feels very distinctly Scottish and likes running around on many occasions in a kilt. He is distantly related to James the 6th of Scotland - so does have a dab of Scottish blood in him. But basically, he has very little Scottish DNA. But - we all need our hobbies.

Anyway - the poor Piper guy has to get up early - get his 'Rig' on and rush over to Clarence Place - quietly tune up - and then and 'pipe' Charles out of his last dream of the night.

Wouldn't a Bose Cd player and alarm clock do as well?

Apparently not.

Charles is at Clarence Place as they do major renovations to Buckingham Palace. The old place with it brilliant rooms, priceless paintings, artwork and antique furniture was a real Wreck - and hardly fit to live in for the King. It just wouldn't do.

There was talk of putting in an authentic Scottish pub with its real inhabitants - (easier than Charles' going to Scotland) - but no word lately. (The King is a Billionaire after all).

Charles has his hands full - (of decorating bills) - for his 7 Palaces, 10 Castles, 56 'Cottages' - (think mansions) - and 14 ancient ruins (in case he wants to hang around a ruin). The Royals are thrifty - they don't even throw a Ruin away - might need it some day.