Man Watching the Fourth Season of Monty Python still hasn't laughed

Although they are revered for such comedy highlights as Fish Slapping Dance, Arthur Two Sheds Jackson, A Man With Three Buttocks and The Dead Parrot Sketch, Gary Johnson is yet to laugh at anything in the fourth series of Monty Python.

'It is dreadful' said Johnson, 46. 'I have watched so many sketches with historical figures doing something weirdly abstract, Eric Idle buying a Flea Circus, and Grahm Chapman and Terry Jones speaking in high voices, but I am yet to laugh at any of it'.

'It could be worse though' mused Gary 'There are a lot more series of My Family, and I never laughed at any of those.'