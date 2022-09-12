Man Watching the Fourth Season of Monty Python still hasn't laughed

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 12 September 2022

image for Man Watching the Fourth Season of Monty Python still hasn't laughed
The Fish Slapping Dance, No Dead Parrot

Although they are revered for such comedy highlights as Fish Slapping Dance, Arthur Two Sheds Jackson, A Man With Three Buttocks and The Dead Parrot Sketch, Gary Johnson is yet to laugh at anything in the fourth series of Monty Python.

'It is dreadful' said Johnson, 46. 'I have watched so many sketches with historical figures doing something weirdly abstract, Eric Idle buying a Flea Circus, and Grahm Chapman and Terry Jones speaking in high voices, but I am yet to laugh at any of it'.

'It could be worse though' mused Gary 'There are a lot more series of My Family, and I never laughed at any of those.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ComedyLocalMonty Python

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more