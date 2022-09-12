Man already nostalgic for the Queen

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 12 September 2022

image for Man already nostalgic for the Queen
Pull yourself together Tom, there's a good lad.

Although it has been less than a week since the Queen sadly passed away, one man is already nostalgic for the days of Queen Elizabeth II.

Thomas Sinew, from the Lane, in Chutney on the Fritz, said in the pub 'I really miss the halcyon days of Queen Elizabeth II. We thought they were brilliant.'

Pub Landlady Tracey Brassingthwaite takes up the story for us 'We thought it was a bit weird. Tom, coming in like that, getting all misty-eyed for Last Tuesday'.

'I am too old' bewailed 37-year-old Tom 'to get used to a King. The money will change, and stamps, what about stamps?'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

