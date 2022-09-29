Petition still not making a difference

An online petition signed by more than 13 people has made absolutely no difference to the world, we can reveal.

The petition the colour of cellophane, the size of Pickled onions or another equally tedious subject has been forwarded to the body in charge, only to be in the spam filter for three days before being deleted.

Peter Smallbody, who was one of the people to sign it said 'Yes, the colour of cellophane and the size of a pickled onion are at the top of my list of priorities, so I am shocked that it ended up in the spam filter'.