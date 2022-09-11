Websites Still Want Your Feedback

A website that you ordered something from three months still wants your feedback.

The shoelaces that you bought once, and have not thought about since, arrived quickly and were well packaged, but the website is so needy that it needs your approval.

Another email is about a meal you had in a restaurant three weeks ago, and another is about the tickets you bought for the cinema to watch a film about superheroes. You can't remember the film now, but you know that the trailer was the best thing about it.

If you like this story, please let us know......It is not really that important in the grand scheme of things, but your custom is important to us.