Websites Still Want Your Feedback

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 11 September 2022

image for Websites Still Want Your Feedback
Do I have your support? Out of 5, how many stars would you give me? It is five, isn't it? Say it is five.

A website that you ordered something from three months still wants your feedback.

The shoelaces that you bought once, and have not thought about since, arrived quickly and were well packaged, but the website is so needy that it needs your approval.

Another email is about a meal you had in a restaurant three weeks ago, and another is about the tickets you bought for the cinema to watch a film about superheroes. You can't remember the film now, but you know that the trailer was the best thing about it.

If you like this story, please let us know......It is not really that important in the grand scheme of things, but your custom is important to us.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

