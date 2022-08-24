Queen Elizabeth Is Selling Her Gold Plated Skateboard

"The queen let me try out the golden skateboard, and it is as smooth as butter." -PIERS MORGAN

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Back in 1999, her majesty received a very unusual 70th birthday gift from King Fashami of Saudi Arabia.

The gift was quite expensive. England's Ta Ta For Now News reporter Petula Tart, said that the solid gold skateboard was recently appraised at £145,000 [$171,000 US].

Her majesty told her son Prince Charles that she knew the skateboard was expensive, but she had no idea it was worth that much.

Miss Tart, who is replacing TTFNN veteran writer Chatsworth Wigginworth, who has retired after 52 years with Ta Ta, said that Queen Elizabeth is going to sell the golden skateboard, which she used only once, and donate the money to The Ukrainian People's Food Fund. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

