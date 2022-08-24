LONDON - (UK Satire) - Back in 1999, her majesty received a very unusual 70th birthday gift from King Fashami of Saudi Arabia.

The gift was quite expensive. England's Ta Ta For Now News reporter Petula Tart, said that the solid gold skateboard was recently appraised at £145,000 [$171,000 US].

Her majesty told her son Prince Charles that she knew the skateboard was expensive, but she had no idea it was worth that much.

Miss Tart, who is replacing TTFNN veteran writer Chatsworth Wigginworth, who has retired after 52 years with Ta Ta, said that Queen Elizabeth is going to sell the golden skateboard, which she used only once, and donate the money to The Ukrainian People's Food Fund. ■