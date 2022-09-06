Prince William and Prince Harry Have Not Spoken In 4 Months As Their Royal Brother Feud Continues

LONDON - (UK News) - The two sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Di, William and Harry have not talked to each other in over 120 days.

The royal bros, as Ricky Gervais calls them, are both acting like little girls instead of like grown men.

Willie says that Harry has turned his back on Great Britain and has even given up eating crumpets.

And Harry says that Wills has inhaled so much damn fog that his brain has become clouded like a Florida sky before a cat 5 hurricane hits.

Meanwhile reporter Petula Tart with Ta Ta For Now News is reporting that Queen Elizabeth has given up and she has decided to take both spoiled brats out of her will. ■